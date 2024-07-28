Head-To-Head Review: Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -2.10% -8.48% -2.94% Electrovaya -0.44% -2.83% -0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.22 billion 1.32 -$69.62 million ($0.39) -41.97 Electrovaya $44.06 million 1.96 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fluence Energy and Electrovaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 4 13 0 2.67 Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.76, indicating a potential upside of 69.61%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.53%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Fluence Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

