Head-To-Head Review: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Abits Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $192.77 million 1.01 $55.08 million $2.12 3.93 Abits Group $1.68 million 11.69 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and Abits Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Abits Group.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 17.96% 12.32% 1.93% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Abits Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

