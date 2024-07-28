Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of HSCS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 298,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,431. The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.12. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

