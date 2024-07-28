Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.45 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $34.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00040539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.32406 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06753742 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $37,774,900.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.