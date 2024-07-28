Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSII opened at $36.05 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

