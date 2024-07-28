Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.66. 1,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $115.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

