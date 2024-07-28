Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.67. 55,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 76,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity at Highland Global Allocation Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

In other news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $50,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

