Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Hilltop Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.
Insider Activity
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.