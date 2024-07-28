Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

About Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

