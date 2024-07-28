Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 270,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 0.7 %

HSHP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 72,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

