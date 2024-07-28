Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 270,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 0.7 %
HSHP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 72,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.
Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.
About Himalaya Shipping
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.