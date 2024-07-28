HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HRT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in HireRight by 20.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the first quarter worth $282,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

