Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hologic by 72.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190,881 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 104,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 232,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,837. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

