Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBCP

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.