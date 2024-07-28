Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $202.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.95 and a 200 day moving average of $202.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

