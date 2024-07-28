Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,569 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

INSE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $242.58 million, a P/E ratio of 152.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

