Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,288,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,250.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.95 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

