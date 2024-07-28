Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0333 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $57,451.83 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

