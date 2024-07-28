Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE HHH traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 608,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

HHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.