Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
NYSE HHH traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 608,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
