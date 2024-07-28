Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,498,902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.99% of Humana worth $831,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.60.

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

Humana stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

