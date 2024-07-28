Humanscape Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $4.59 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

