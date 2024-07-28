Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 120.0% in July

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

HBANM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 25,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.