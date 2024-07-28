Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after buying an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 476,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,951. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.