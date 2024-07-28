IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ICCM opened at $0.76 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

