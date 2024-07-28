iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.76 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $127.54 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.74338856 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,429,793.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

