IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. 2,156,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,442. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

