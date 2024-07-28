Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 556,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,695. The company has a market cap of $338.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

