Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE INGR traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $121.21. 278,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,796. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.