Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Insider Activity at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 709,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,984.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,857.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,094,645 shares of company stock worth $135,359 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.