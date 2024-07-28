Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £5,657,622.80 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($121.96), for a total value of £5,657,622.80 ($7,317,153.13).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($122.14), for a total value of £5,429,166.72 ($7,021,684.84).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($121.77), for a total value of £1,356,136.60 ($1,753,927.32).
  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($122.12), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,301,280.76).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($122.01), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,860,435.23).
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($119.43), for a total transaction of £6,173,113.68 ($7,983,851.11).
  • On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($120.21), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,492,698.98).
  • On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($120.47), for a total transaction of £1,783,356.75 ($2,306,462.43).
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($119.88), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,935,463.05).
  • On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($120.72), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,352,610.55).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.34), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,694,712,895.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,478 ($122.58) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,374.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,214.99. The stock has a market cap of £50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6,969.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.67) and a 12-month high of £110.80 ($143.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($142.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($107.95).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

