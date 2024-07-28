Insider Selling: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) COO Sells $90,528.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

