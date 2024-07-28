Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 18,378 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 63,543 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $130,263.15.

On Monday, July 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 66,996 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $119,922.84.

On Friday, July 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 119,221 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $212,213.38.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $708.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Patricia Nakache sold 29,363 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $61,075.04.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37.

On Monday, May 13th, Patricia Nakache sold 75,217 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $154,947.02.

On Friday, May 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35.

On Monday, May 6th, Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ThredUp by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

