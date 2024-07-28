inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0045 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $120.86 million and $665,696.31 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,592.49 or 0.99999241 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00071664 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00440949 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $390,362.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

