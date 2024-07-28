International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires £19,691.35 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,467.34).
International Public Partnerships Price Performance
INPP opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,180.00 and a beta of 0.31.
About International Public Partnerships
