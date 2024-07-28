International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires £19,691.35 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,467.34).

International Public Partnerships Price Performance

INPP opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,180.00 and a beta of 0.31.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

