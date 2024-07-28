Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Macquarie

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Macquarie from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,620,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

