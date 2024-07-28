Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 145.0% in July

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the June 30th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.55. 2,458,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

