Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 117,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,361,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,992,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120,704. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

