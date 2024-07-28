Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Investec Group has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

