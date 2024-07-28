IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

