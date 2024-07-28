IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.
IQE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Friday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.
IQE Company Profile
