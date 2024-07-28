Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Holdings Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563,868 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,033.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.