Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISBA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $23.00.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. Analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Isabella Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

