iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 171,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,671. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
