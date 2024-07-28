iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,773,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.