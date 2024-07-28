iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTM opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
