iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.29. 26,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

