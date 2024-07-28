iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.94

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.94 and traded as low as $38.44. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 174,224 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $317,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

