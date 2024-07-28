iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.02. 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,975. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

