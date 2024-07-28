iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $108.26. 346,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,602. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

