ITV (LON:ITV) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ITV Cuts Dividend

LON:ITV opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ITV has a one year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 89 ($1.15). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.36. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,386.96). 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

