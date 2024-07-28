J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.76

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.76 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 275.60 ($3.56). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.55), with a volume of 4,018,354 shares.
SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($645,077.91). Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
