J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.76

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.76 ($3.44) and traded as high as GBX 275.60 ($3.56). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.55), with a volume of 4,018,354 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at J Sainsbury

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,576.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($645,077.91). Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.