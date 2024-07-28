Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $39,040,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 72,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 288,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,130. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

