JasmyCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $166.30 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $166.30 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

