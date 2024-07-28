John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.0 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.68 on Friday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.